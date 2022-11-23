$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT - SiriusXM
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
366,489KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345913
- Stock #: 22650A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF3GFA92249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 366,489 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
One of the best selling vehicles in the world, the full-size 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck's subtle style updates, upgraded trim levels, plenty of cab and bed options and a superior engine and handling are all trademarks of the iconic Ford F-150 truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 366,489 kms. It's bronze fire in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF3GFA92249.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sync
SiriusXM
