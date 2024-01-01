$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Bluetooth
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,246KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6GED06241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC. Sirius XM, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning !
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,246 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync. Sirius Xm, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT6GED06241.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
SYNC. Sirius XM
2016 Ford F-350