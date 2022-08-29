2016 Ford F-350

$60,694 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9118540

9118540 Stock #: 22390A

22390A VIN: 1FT8W3BT9GEC64793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,096 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SYNC. Sirius XM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.