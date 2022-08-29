Menu
2016 Ford F-350

116,096 KM

$60,694

+ tax & licensing
1-888-632-0323

Super Duty Lariat - Bluetooth

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

116,096KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9118540
  • Stock #: 22390A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT9GEC64793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC. Sirius XM, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning !

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Ford doesn't call it the Super Duty for nothing. This is your truck for getting the job done. This 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,096 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim gives this Super Duty some advanced features you might be surprised to find at this price point. You get the SYNC infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM satellite radio, power, heated, telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and integrated trailer brake controller, side steps, a power-sliding rear window, a backup camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Sync. Sirius Xm, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT9GEC64793.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $408.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13680 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
SYNC. Sirius XM

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

