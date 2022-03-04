$17,148+ tax & licensing
$17,148
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
SE - Bluetooth - Sync
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
85,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496000
- Stock #: 22210A
- VIN: 1FADP3FE8GL291914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,403 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. Plenty of room, lots of tech, and a great looking package make this an attractive compact. This 2016 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment.This sedan has 85,403 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3FE8GL291914.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $115.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $3865 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Sync
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7