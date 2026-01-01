$40,794+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$40,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,955KM
VIN 1FATP8FF8G5217544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 48,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A modern take on a classic design, the 2016 Ford Mustang lives up to its storied name. This 2016 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2016 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while decidedly looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable while retaining responsive driving dynamics. Check out this Mustang and make this pony gallop! This low mileage convertible has just 48,955 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 435HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium. The GT Premium trim gives you V8 power with luxury car comfort. On top of the powerful motor, you get heated and cooled leather seats, electronic line-lock, Track Apps which provides performance metrics, dual exhaust, the SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, HID headlights with LED signature lighting, push-button start, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, SYNC.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8FF8G5217544.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14242 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
