$24,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,571KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTV2MEC9GZ390144
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 390144A
- Mileage 142,571 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors!
No matter your needs, the 2016 GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This 4X4 pickup has 142,571 kms. It's crimson red tintcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/c, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
No matter your needs, the 2016 GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This 4X4 pickup has 142,571 kms. It's crimson red tintcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/c, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2021 Ford F-150 XL 109,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 77,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2016 GMC Sierra 1500