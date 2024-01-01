$29,991+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,563KM
VIN 3GTU2NEC4GG235972
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 150,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera
One look inside of this 2016 GMC Sierra and you'll see that GMC has continued to elevate the standard for truck interiors. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 150,563 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim is packed with the best features available. It receives larger aluminum wheels, leather heated seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen with Intellilink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, power adjustable pedals, a remote engine start system, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate and rear view camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Selkirk GM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2016 GMC Sierra 1500