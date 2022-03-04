$23,694+ tax & licensing
$23,694
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
SE - All-Wheel Drive - Bluetooth
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
98,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8523638
- Stock #: 22196A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H49GH116448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,380 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The 2016 Honda CR-V is one of the roomiest, most functional small SUVs with responsive handling, roomy seats, standard safety features, and good fuel economy. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 98,380 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is SE. Built with performance and utility in mind, the SE trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel drive, push-button start, fog lights, 160W 6 speaker audio, LED running lights, Bluetooth, a backup camera, heat front seats, and many other features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: All-wheel Drive, Push-button Start, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, 17 Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $159.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $5340 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Dealer Permit # 1039
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Push-Button Start
All-Wheel Drive
17" aluminum wheels
