2016 Jeep Cherokee

185,000 KM

Details

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

185,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8185428
  • Stock #: 21D1270A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS6GW348150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

Compare at $20598 - Our Price is just $19998!

Car Connection says the 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 185,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in this Jeep Cherokee Limited with Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 6 speaker audio, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

