Snazzy, sporty, and striking aren't words you usually associate with minivans - but the ambitious folks at Kia have managed to bake a little of each into the Sedona. - CarandDriver.com This 2016 Kia Sedona is for sale today.
The 2016 Kia Sedona offers a smooth ride, stylish good looks that make it appear more like an SUV than a traditional minivan. Key elements are a hoodline with less slope, side panels with minimal creases, and a beltline rising from the windshield pillar to the rear of the van. The new front fascia features Kia's signature tiger nose grille and LED accents for the headlights, while the rear sports a roof spoiler and LED taillights. This van has 124,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sedona's trim level is LX. This Kia Sedona LX treats you to a few more additions in its options package such as an UVO infotainment system with an aux jack, a USB port, and SiriusXM, six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, a cooling glove box, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats with power adjustment, a rearview camera, air conditioning, 60/40 split fold-in-floor third-row seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator