2016 Kia Sedona

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2016 Kia Sedona

2016 Kia Sedona

LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2016 Kia Sedona

LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8125639
  • Stock #: 21R9455B
  • VIN: KNDMB5C13G6087994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Compare at $20579 - Our Price is just $19980!

Snazzy, sporty, and striking aren't words you usually associate with minivans - but the ambitious folks at Kia have managed to bake a little of each into the Sedona. - CarandDriver.com This 2016 Kia Sedona is for sale today.

The 2016 Kia Sedona offers a smooth ride, stylish good looks that make it appear more like an SUV than a traditional minivan. Key elements are a hoodline with less slope, side panels with minimal creases, and a beltline rising from the windshield pillar to the rear of the van. The new front fascia features Kia's signature tiger nose grille and LED accents for the headlights, while the rear sports a roof spoiler and LED taillights. This van has 124,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sedona's trim level is LX. This Kia Sedona LX treats you to a few more additions in its options package such as an UVO infotainment system with an aux jack, a USB port, and SiriusXM, six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, a cooling glove box, steering wheel audio and cruise control, heated front seats with power adjustment, a rearview camera, air conditioning, 60/40 split fold-in-floor third-row seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
GVWR: 2,760 kgs
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar, driver height adjuster, and centre armrest w/storage

