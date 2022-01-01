2016 Kia Sedona

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8125639

8125639 Stock #: 21R9455B

21R9455B VIN: KNDMB5C13G6087994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Sliding Rear Doors Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Interior Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.041 Axle Ratio Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 80 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM GVWR: 2,760 kgs Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar, driver height adjuster, and centre armrest w/storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.