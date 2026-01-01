Menu
Account
Sign In
We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>As Cars.com says of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, it combines practicality and premium value with performance that ranges from capable to superlative. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>No matter which trim level you choose, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA provides sporty handling and captivating performance while offering numerous safety features. The compact size of the crossover makes it ideal for everyday commuting while advanced technology keeps you comfortable and entertained for longer journeys.<br> <br>This SUV has 151,000 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

151,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle
14165716

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
151,000KM
VIN WDCTG4GB9GJ196476

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3043B
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



As Cars.com says of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, it combines practicality and premium value with performance that ranges from capable to superlative. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

No matter which trim level you choose, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA provides sporty handling and captivating performance while offering numerous safety features. The compact size of the crossover makes it ideal for everyday commuting while advanced technology keeps you comfortable and entertained for longer journeys.

This SUV has 151,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr V6 Auto XLT - SiriusXM for sale in Selkirk, MB
2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr V6 Auto XLT - SiriusXM 248,776 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Manual for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Manual 127,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera 75,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA