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2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC 4dr GLA 250
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC 4dr GLA 250
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
151,000KM
VIN WDCTG4GB9GJ196476
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3043B
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
As Cars.com says of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, it combines practicality and premium value with performance that ranges from capable to superlative. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
No matter which trim level you choose, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA provides sporty handling and captivating performance while offering numerous safety features. The compact size of the crossover makes it ideal for everyday commuting while advanced technology keeps you comfortable and entertained for longer journeys.
This SUV has 151,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
As Cars.com says of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, it combines practicality and premium value with performance that ranges from capable to superlative. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
No matter which trim level you choose, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA provides sporty handling and captivating performance while offering numerous safety features. The compact size of the crossover makes it ideal for everyday commuting while advanced technology keeps you comfortable and entertained for longer journeys.
This SUV has 151,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA