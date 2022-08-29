Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

64,691 KM

Details Description Features

$28,694

+ tax & licensing
Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

64,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9217384
  • Stock #: 22614A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXGN136358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. This 2016 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This low mileage SUV has just 64,691 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. This Murano Platinum is a portrait of luxury. It comes with a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.07 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $8811 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Bluetooth
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

