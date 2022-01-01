$33,688 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 5 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8125060

8125060 Stock #: 0703A

0703A VIN: 1C6RR7MT0GS362295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,579 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats Compass Leather Steering Wheel Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Front High-Back Seats 8.4" Touchscreen Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Locks Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1400# Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.