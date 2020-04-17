Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 3500

3 - Chrome Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

3 - Chrome Wheels

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$48,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,623KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4881603
  • Stock #: 353917A
  • VIN: 3C63R3DLXGG353917
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Chrome Wheels, Anti-Spin Differential, Remote Keyless Entry!

Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500. This 2016 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 54,623 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 3500's trim level is 3. Our Ram 3500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features like a Class V hitch receiver, 18-inch chrome clad wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heavy-duty Hotchkiss rear suspension, a chrome grille, an anti-spin rear differential, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Wheels, Anti-spin Differential, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DLXGG353917.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Steel spare wheel
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Anti-Spin Differential
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Centre Hub
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Storage Tray
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 117.3 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
  • 3920# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2017 GMC Terrain SLT...
 62,795 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 172,412 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 15,109 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621

Send A Message