1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Chrome Wheels, Anti-Spin Differential, Remote Keyless Entry!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500. This 2016 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 54,623 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is 3. Our Ram 3500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features like a Class V hitch receiver, 18-inch chrome clad wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heavy-duty Hotchkiss rear suspension, a chrome grille, an anti-spin rear differential, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Wheels, Anti-spin Differential, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DLXGG353917.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7