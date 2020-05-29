+ taxes & licensing
Tough, go-anywhere capability can go together with a streamlined wagon design, class-leading safety, and a comfortable ride in this Subaru Outback. This 2016 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 71,752 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
