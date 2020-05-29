Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,752KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089787
  • Stock #: 64225
  • VIN: 4S4BSCGC0G3262495
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Tough, go-anywhere capability can go together with a streamlined wagon design, class-leading safety, and a comfortable ride in this Subaru Outback. This 2016 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Subaru Outback helps you seize every free moment with drop-everything-and-go versatility, plus durability you can count on. With standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, youll always be geared up and in control. When you want to spend more time adventuring and less time preparing, theres no other choice. With this Outback, versatility comes standard. This wagon has 71,752 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

