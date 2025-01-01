$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Tundra
Limited - Sunroof - Navigation
2016 Toyota Tundra
Limited - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,457KM
VIN 5TFHY5F15GX510502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Introducing the 2016 Toyota Tundra, it's more than just muscle. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 143,457 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is Limited. This Tundra Limited offers the highest level of sophistication you'll find in a full size pickup. The Limited comes with unique 20 inch aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with built in bluetooth, wireless streaming and premium navigation, dual zone automatic climate control, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, heated leather seats, 8 way power driver seat, power sunroof and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
