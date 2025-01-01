Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> Introducing the 2016 Toyota Tundra, its more than just muscle. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundras. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 143,457 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tundras trim level is Limited. This Tundra Limited offers the highest level of sophistication youll find in a full size pickup. The Limited comes with unique 20 inch aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with built in bluetooth, wireless streaming and premium navigation, dual zone automatic climate control, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, heated leather seats, 8 way power driver seat, power sunroof and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2016 Toyota Tundra

143,457 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Tundra

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
13119200

2016 Toyota Tundra

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,457KM
VIN 5TFHY5F15GX510502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Introducing the 2016 Toyota Tundra, it's more than just muscle. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 143,457 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundra's trim level is Limited. This Tundra Limited offers the highest level of sophistication you'll find in a full size pickup. The Limited comes with unique 20 inch aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with built in bluetooth, wireless streaming and premium navigation, dual zone automatic climate control, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, heated leather seats, 8 way power driver seat, power sunroof and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SEL AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB
2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SEL AWD 255,603 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 71,955 KM $37,794 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats 23,888 KM $37,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2016 Toyota Tundra