A luxury SUV that's spacious on the inside doesn't have to look bulky or over the top on the outside. This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 137,006 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. Our 2017 Enclave Leather features 8 way power adjustable leather front seats with driver memory settings, Buick IntelliLink with a 6.5 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth connectivity, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, rear camera and park assist, side blind zone alert, remote vehicle start and entry, HID headlights plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Side Blind Zone Alert with Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Glovebox, locking, passenger-side of instrument panel
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Power Liftgate
Remote Engine Start
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Steering, power, variable effort
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Liftgate, rear power
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate
Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed
Instrumentation, engine oil life monitor
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature
Axle, 3.16 ratio, final drive
Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Rearview camera system integrated into IntelliLink display
Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs. (907 kg)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.