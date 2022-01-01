2017 Buick Enclave

Blind Spot Detection

Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning

Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate

Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed

Instrumentation, engine oil life monitor

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature

Axle, 3.16 ratio, final drive

Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)

GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)

Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Rearview camera system integrated into IntelliLink display