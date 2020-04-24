Menu
2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,430KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933683
  • Stock #: 151230
  • VIN: KL4CJASB1HB151230
Exterior Colour
River Rock Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

The 2017 Encore's manoeuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead. This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 59,430 kms. It's river rock metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes with Buick IntelliLink that has a 7 inch colour touchscreen, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features.

