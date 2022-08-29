$21,694+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - Sunroof - Navigation
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
98,853KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9305389
- Stock #: 22645A
- VIN: KL4CJ2SB2HB214230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,853 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
From tight spaces to crowded streets, the nimble Encore fits in perfectly, while turning heads wherever it goes. This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you will always arrive in style. This SUV has 98,853 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring trim adds some sporty enhancements and styling to the incredible Encore, along with the addition of features like a sunroof, navigation, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $160.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7574 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Proximity Key
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
