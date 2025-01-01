$27,794+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 4WD Z71
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$27,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,987KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN6H1324268
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26022A
- Mileage 139,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is designed with your everyday driving in mind. This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 139,987 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. The Z71 packs this Colorado with features that make it better both on the worksite and on the street. Features include off-road suspension, an automatic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, automatic climate control, heated power front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate that makes it easier to open and close, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, remote start, a rear vision camera, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9703 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
