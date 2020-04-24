Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Heated Seats - SIriusXM

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Heated Seats - SIriusXM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,323KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932360
  • Stock #: 286446A
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK8H6286446
Exterior Colour
Blue Velvet Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LT Convenience Package, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Rear View Camera, Automatic Climate Control!

No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This SUV has 111,323 kms. It's blue velvet metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular trim, this Equinox LT comes with standard bluetooth, a 7 inch colour touchscreen, SiriusXM and a rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power driver seat plus many more excellent upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lt Convenience Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Automatic Climate Control, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel .

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Safety
  • Onstar
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Roof side rails
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
  • LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

1-888-672-7621

