No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This SUV has 111,323 kms. It's blue velvet metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular trim, this Equinox LT comes with standard bluetooth, a 7 inch colour touchscreen, SiriusXM and a rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power driver seat plus many more excellent upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lt Convenience Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Rear View Camera, Automatic Climate Control, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel .
