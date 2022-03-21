2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$19,694 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 4 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8799701

8799701 Stock #: 22180A

22180A VIN: 2GNFLFEK7H6266415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,415 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Convenience Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.