Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels
Edmunds.com says - It's got a sharp new look that's backed up by a fun-to-drive character. This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This sedan has 67,629 kms. It's nightfall grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This upgraded Malibu LT comes with larger, more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus SiriusXM radio, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support plus much more.
