2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT *SUNROOF, REMOTE START*

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT *SUNROOF, REMOTE START*

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,629KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889520
  • Stock #: 236384A
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST7HF236384
Exterior Colour
Nightfall Grey Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels

Edmunds.com says - It's got a sharp new look that's backed up by a fun-to-drive character. This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This sedan has 67,629 kms. It's nightfall grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This upgraded Malibu LT comes with larger, more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus SiriusXM radio, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

