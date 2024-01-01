Menu
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry!

This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This trucks capability is defined by a powertrain thats both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 117,959 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GMs Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.

VIN 3GCUKREC1HG462755

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500