<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry</b><br> <br> This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This trucks capability is defined by a powertrain thats both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This 4X4 pickup has 161,519 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GMs Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500