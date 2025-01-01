$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,772KM
VIN 1GCVKSEC4HZ350902
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 539
- Mileage 77,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen!
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 77,772 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, stylish aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allow for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 77,772 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, stylish aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allow for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2023 Chevrolet Colorado LT 78,833 KM $43,991 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred 45,453 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1,304 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500