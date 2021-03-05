The Most Dependable, Longest-Lasting Full-Size Pickups On The Road. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 80,543 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. The Silverado 1500 High Country is the top of the range and comes with an incredible amount of luxury. It features leather bucket seat with both heating and cooling options, 12 way power adjustable front seats, a remote engine starter, wireless charging, MyLink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, chrome assist steps and exterior accents, polished exhaust tips and brushed metal sill plates. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, rear view camera, EZ lift and lower tail gate plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Chrome Accents, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM! A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!! Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability! Dealer #1110 Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
universal home remote
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Chrome Accents
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Forward collision alert
WIRELESS CHARGING
Remote Locking Tailgate
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Radio, HD
Grille surround, chrome
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Wireless Charging Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)
Wheel, full-size spare, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or with model CC15743 model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. LPO wheels require model CC15743.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.