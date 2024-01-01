$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Used
VIN 3GNCJLSB4HL247151
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlights, Touchscreen
Trax is a small SUV designed for big city living, skillfully manoeuvring crowded roads and offering cargo versatility for any lifestyle. This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. It's nightfall gray metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2017 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2017 Chevrolet Trax