2017 Chevrolet Trax

$19,194 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 5 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154784

8154784 Stock #: 21550A

21550A VIN: 3GNCJPSB3HL271416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,514 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Convenience Remote Engine Start Additional Features Led Headlights TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.