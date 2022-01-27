$19,194+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT - Bluetooth
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
97,514KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8154784
- Stock #: 21550A
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB3HL271416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,514 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Trax threads the needle of premium and practical. Its redesigned front fascia reflects its impressive athleticism, while refined fabrics and accent stitching add a touch of class. This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. This SUV has 97,514 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2017 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Led Headlights, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $129.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $4326 ). See dealer for details.
