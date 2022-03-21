Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

18,202 KM

$63,980

+ tax & licensing
$63,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392 - Low Mileage

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT 392 - Low Mileage

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$63,980

+ taxes & licensing

18,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8671928
  • Stock #: 0886
  • VIN: 2C3CDZDJ3HH552709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Go
  • Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0886
  • Mileage 18,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!



Compare at $65899 - Our Price is just $63980!

This Challenger SRT 392 gives you incredible performance without sacrificing comfort and convenience. It comes with Brembo brakes, performance steering, high-performance suspension, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel, a Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, harman/kardon 18-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZDJ3HH552709.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

