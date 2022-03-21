$63,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2017 Dodge Challenger
2017 Dodge Challenger
SRT 392 - Low Mileage
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$63,980
+ taxes & licensing
18,202KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8671928
- Stock #: 0886
- VIN: 2C3CDZDJ3HH552709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Go
- Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 0886
- Mileage 18,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $65899 - Our Price is just $63980!
This Challenger SRT 392 gives you incredible performance without sacrificing comfort and convenience. It comes with Brembo brakes, performance steering, high-performance suspension, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel, a Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, harman/kardon 18-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZDJ3HH552709.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7