Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, SiriusXM! STAY HOME!!! SHOP ONLINE!!! SAVE MONEY!!! In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store. We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. Please contact us directly: Phone: 1-800-204-8620 Text: 204-818-7955 Email: rewy@selkirkchrysler.com We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing. Or arrange an appointment at the dealership. See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online! And let us know how we can assist you. Stay safe everyone, we are all in this together. Compare at $29849 - Our Price is just $28980! For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2017 Dodge Charger is for sale today in Selkirk. Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 33,710 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG5HH631219 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.12 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $35512 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
