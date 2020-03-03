- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Compact Spare Tire
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Options
-
- Power Steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Knee Air Bag
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
- POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
- OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT
- SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.