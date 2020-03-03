Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,648KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4776129
  • Stock #: P702165
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR702165
Exterior Colour
Octane Red Pearlcoat
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Grand Caravan SE

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
  • POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
  • OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT
  • SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2019 Nissan Sentra
 36,235 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit Wa...
 66,922 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 14,177 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621

Send A Message