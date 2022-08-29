$23,694+ tax & licensing
$23,694
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - Leather Seats
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
112,056KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205384
- Stock #: 22541A
- VIN: 2C4RDGDGXHR694788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,056 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 112,056 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. Add some extra comfort and convenience to your adventure with the Crew Plus package. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a 6.5-inch touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDGXHR694788.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7276 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Power Tailgate
SiriusXM
