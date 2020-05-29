Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,071KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5049894
  • Stock #: 20003A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J9XHUD13625
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 103,071 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J9XHUD13625.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2009 Ford F-150 SC 4...
 185,714 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 124,521 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE ...
 86,199 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory