2017 Ford F-150
Lariat - Bluetooth
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,090 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 145,090 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim offers innovative features you might not expect to find in a truck at this price point. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. The BoxLink cargo management system adds customizeability to the cargo bed. It secures a variety of accessories to make your truck perfect for what you use it for. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille and bumpers, remote tailgate release, and cargo tie-down hooks. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, and curve control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/c, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensing.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF3HFC53877.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11623 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
REVERSE SENSING
SiriusXM
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
