2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat - Bluetooth
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,493KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF2HFB45363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/C!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
REVERSE SENSING
SiriusXM
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2017 Ford F-150