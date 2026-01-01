Menu
Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 234,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP8HFB94690.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

