2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
Used
234,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP8HFB94690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Ford F-150