2017 Ford Focus
RS - Leather Seats - SYNC - Bluetooth
2017 Ford Focus
RS - Leather Seats - SYNC - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,500KM
VIN WF0DP3TH9H4124379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, SYNC, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive !
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Plenty of room and lots of tech in a great looking package make this Ford Focus an attractive compact. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 86,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is RS. Jalopnik calls this car God in hatchback form for a reason. It's a European legend that's finally come to our shores and it's incredible. Turbocharged EcoBoost engine, six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and a menacing look make the Focus RS the ultimate hot hatch. It comes with four driving modes; normal, sport, track, and even drift mode. Climb in the leather Recaro seat, fire up the SYNC 3 infotainment system, and go for the most thrilling drive of your life. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=WF0DP3TH9H4124379.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Leather Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Ford Focus