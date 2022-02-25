$84,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT350 - Recaro Seats
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
22,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418489
- Stock #: 22D1975A2
- VIN: 1FA6P8JZ4H5524774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 22,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $87545 - Our Price is just $84995!
Modern technology meets classic Mustang style in this 2017 monster. This 2017 Ford Mustang is for sale today.
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This low mileage coupe has just 22,403 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 526HP 5.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is Shelby GT350. Flat out, this is one of the coolest cars around! The Shelby name is known for power and precision which this car has in spades. Thanks to extensive chassis development, the Shelby GT350 can run and hurdle like a linebacker. The engineers have shoe-horned in a V8 engine serving up 526 horsepower and 428 ft. lbs. of torque, enough to snap your neck back in a full-tilt launch. This amazing sports car also receives RECARO® cloth/Miko suede sport seats, electronic line-lock, Ford SYNC with bluetooth wireless streaming, Brembo brakes, unique aluminum wheels and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Recaro Seats, Brembo Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8JZ4H5524774.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Recaro seats
Sync
Brembo Brakes
