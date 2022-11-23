$22,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,694
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2017 Ford Taurus
2017 Ford Taurus
Limited - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$22,694
+ taxes & licensing
93,525KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345910
- Stock #: 22616A
- VIN: 1FAHP2J8XHG117933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,525 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The responsive powertrain gives you confidence on the road while the interior keeps everybody comfortable in this Ford Taurus. This 2017 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make the Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This sedan has 93,525 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Taurus's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim makes this Taurus a luxurious cruiser. It comes with all-wheel drive, SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a memory driver's seat, a rearview camera, remote start, adaptive cruise control, a power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP2J8XHG117933.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7923 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7