$43,887+ tax & licensing
$43,887
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2017 GMC Acadia
2017 GMC Acadia
Denali - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$43,887
+ taxes & licensing
42,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185425
- Stock #: 21JG9523A
- VIN: 1GKKNXLS3HZ307383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45204 - Our Price is just $43887!
The all new 2017 Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times. This 2017 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 42,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. The Acadia Denali combines premium materials, signature styling and advanced technologies to make it the premier choice among crossovers. Its many luxurious features include power heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, satin chrome exterior accents, unique 20 machined aluminum wheels, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, head-up display, forward collision alert and lane departure warning. Additionally, you'll get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear vision camera, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and a remote vehicle starter plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Rear Park Assist
Power Liftgate
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7