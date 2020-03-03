Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,152KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786089
  • Stock #: 509349A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC3HG509349
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen!

In the Uber competitive truck segment, it's the little things that set this Sierra 1500 pickup truck apart. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 90,152 kms. It's onyx black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

