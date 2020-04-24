933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Engine Start!
No matter what your needs, the GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 153,599 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This Sierra 1500 Denali is the top of the line and comes packed with luxurious features and top grade materials. High-end equipment consists of full features 12 way - power leather seats with heating and cooling options, Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, a premium Bose audio system, an enhanced driver alert package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, Ultrasonic front and rear parking assist plus much more. It also comes with unique exterior styling details include exclusive aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
