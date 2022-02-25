Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

105,970 KM

Details Features

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

  1. 8447922
  2. 8447922
  3. 8447922
  4. 8447922
  5. 8447922
  6. 8447922
  7. 8447922
  8. 8447922
  9. 8447922
  10. 8447922
  11. 8447922
  12. 8447922
  13. 8447922
  14. 8447922
  15. 8447922
  16. 8447922
  17. 8447922
  18. 8447922
  19. 8447922
  20. 8447922
  21. 8447922
  22. 8447922
  23. 8447922
  24. 8447922
  25. 8447922
Contact Seller

$34,490

+ taxes & licensing

105,970KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8447922
  • Stock #: 117608A
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC4HZ117608

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 105,970 KM

Vehicle Features

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km,Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km,Power door locks,Power windows,Cruise controls on steering wheel,Cruise control,4-wheel ABS Brakes,Front Ventilated disc brakes,1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags,Passenge...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2016 Smart fortwo PA...
 42,126 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2018 Smart fortwo el...
 21,908 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT
 31,560 KM
$58,991 + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory