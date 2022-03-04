$29,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
75,447KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8479617
- Stock #: 21GL9788C
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB1HG438922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30879 - Our Price is just $29980!
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 75,447 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, sliding second-row seats, driver's Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7