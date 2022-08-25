$27,694+ tax & licensing
$27,694
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2017 Kia Sorento
SX Turbo - Sunroof - Navigation
75,472KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001636
- Stock #: 22373B
- VIN: 5XYPKDA1XHG225250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,472 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Unexpected capability meets unparalleled comfort. A perfect SUV for your next great adventure. This 2017 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2017 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 75,472 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is SX Turbo. The SX trim adds extra performance, comfort, and a sporty behavior to this versatile Kia Sorento. It comes with premium leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, a panoramic sunroof, quad LED fog lights, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity premium audio, power tailgate access, blind spot detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $186.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $6242 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
