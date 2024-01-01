$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,633KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBN1K7XHM145899
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 69,633 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
According to KBB.com, the 2017 Mazda3 compact sedan is the kind of car that satisfies many needs. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This low mileage hatchback has just 69,633 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. Be on your way quickly in this Mazda3 GX with remote keyless entry and push button start. Features like power windows and door locks are also included on this value level trim. Other amenities include power side mirrors, black grille with chrome accents, interior piano black accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, USB and auxiliary input jacks and an AM/FM radio with four speakers.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
According to KBB.com, the 2017 Mazda3 compact sedan is the kind of car that satisfies many needs. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This low mileage hatchback has just 69,633 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. Be on your way quickly in this Mazda3 GX with remote keyless entry and push button start. Features like power windows and door locks are also included on this value level trim. Other amenities include power side mirrors, black grille with chrome accents, interior piano black accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, USB and auxiliary input jacks and an AM/FM radio with four speakers.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 36,459 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Wrangler X 86,946 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 64,629 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2017 Mazda MAZDA3