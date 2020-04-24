1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 54,988 kms. It's gun metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4WD 4dr SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more.
