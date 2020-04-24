Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SL *LEATHER, NAV*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr SL *LEATHER, NAV*

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,988KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932363
  • Stock #: 647947A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MMXHC647947
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 54,988 kms. It's gun metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4WD 4dr SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2017 Nissan Pathfinder
 54,987 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 61,750 KM
$35,991 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 57,070 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621

Send A Message