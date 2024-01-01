Menu
Used
137,412KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT4HS857892

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,412 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

