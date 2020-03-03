Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Rebel - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,992KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4811766
  • Stock #: P610421
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YTXHS610421
Exterior Colour
FLAME RED
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 64,992 kms. It's flame red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This Ram Rebel is an aggressive off-roader that's ready for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, Bilstein shocks, the Rebel appearance package which includes a sport performance hood, black, powder coated bumpers and mirrors and 17-inch aluminum wheels with black pockets, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel with audio controls, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7YTXHS610421.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

