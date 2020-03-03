1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 64,992 kms. It's flame red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This Ram Rebel is an aggressive off-roader that's ready for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, Bilstein shocks, the Rebel appearance package which includes a sport performance hood, black, powder coated bumpers and mirrors and 17-inch aluminum wheels with black pockets, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel with audio controls, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
